Tulsa police: Boutique burglarized during severe weather

TULSA, Okla. — Police are looking for a handful of people in connection with a burglary at a Tulsa boutique during severe weather in early November.
The Tulsa Police Department says the night that tornadoes touched down in Tulsa on Nov. 10, the storm damaged the entrance to a boutique near 21st and Garnett.
Surveillance video shows two people grabbing armfuls of women's clothing, jeans, dresses, blouses, watches and sunglasses totaling more than $7,000.
The duo loaded the merchandise into a pickup truck and left.
Anyone with information about the burglary or who can identify the persons of interest in the video are asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and reference case 2021-057949. You can remain anonymous when calling.
