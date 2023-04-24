Tulsa Police book suspect into jail for north Tulsa shootings.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirm Carlton Gilford is being booked for two counts of murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Gilford was arrested last week for shooting and killing two people.

Police say Gilford went to the library and shot and killed Lundin Hathcock while he sat at a desk.

Then officers say Gilford went to the nearby QuikTrip and shot James McDaniel in the head.

Link to the original story here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --