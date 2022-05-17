Tulsa police asking for help in identifying burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Burglary Detectives are asking for help identifying and locating the man in the video/photos.

According to Tulsa police, last Friday a woman said the man in the photos/video followed her daughter when she got off the bus in the neighborhood near 81st and Harvard.

Police say another man said the same suspect followed his daughter home, pulled on the storm door, rang the doorbell, and asked to use the restroom. He wasn't let it, and the man left.

Police say the girls who were followed were both around age 10.

A few days later on Monday afternoon, one of the girls who was followed home saw the same suspect peeking in the windows of her house. She ran for help. The suspect managed to break a glass door, break in, and steal a gun, then left, according to TPD.

Detectives believe the suspect who followed the girls home is the same suspect in the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.

Please reference case 2022-023001.

