Tulsa police arrest one in connection to East Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla — On Friday, July 8th, Tulsa police responded to a house in East Tulsa for reports of a homicide.

When officers arrived at the home they found the victim, Cristian Hernandez, dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

RELATED: Tulsa police investigating second homicide in under 12 hours

Teamwork involving Homicide Detectives and the Fugitive Warrants Unit led them to arrest Justin Malone for the murder.

Malone was booked with a tribal hold for first-degree murder.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --