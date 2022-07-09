Tulsa police arrest one in connection to East Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla — On Friday, July 8th, Tulsa police responded to a house in East Tulsa for reports of a homicide.
When officers arrived at the home they found the victim, Cristian Hernandez, dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
RELATED: Tulsa police investigating second homicide in under 12 hours
Teamwork involving Homicide Detectives and the Fugitive Warrants Unit led them to arrest Justin Malone for the murder.
Malone was booked with a tribal hold for first-degree murder.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter