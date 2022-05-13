Tulsa police arrest man accused in city's 29th homicide of 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man Thursday who they say stabbed and killed a man earlier in the week.
The Tulsa Police Department says officers responded to a call about a car collision near East Admiral Place and Sheridan around 11 p.m. on Monday. Officers arrived to find there hadn't been a collision but that 64-year-old Richard Bonat had been stabbed multiple times.
Bonat died at the hospital.
Detectives say they found enough evidence to determine that 39-year-old John Goode stabbed Bonat. Police found Goode on Thursday around 2 p.m. and arrested him.
Goode is facing a charge for First-Degree Murder. Police say they don't think anyone else was involved.
