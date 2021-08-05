Tulsa police warning people to lock their cars, make multiple arrests in recent car thefts

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is holding a news conference Thursday to address recent car thefts in the area.

Tulsa police say about 20 vehicles and multiple guns have been stolen over the past two weeks in south Tulsa, Bixby and Jenks.

Police chased down and arrested four people who were in one of the stolen cars on Wednesday.

Those arrests led investigators to find six more stolen cars and make five more arrests.

Investigators say many car owners are leaving their cars unlocked, leaving car keys inside their cars and leaving guns in their cars.

Police say they're expecting to arrest more people believed to be involved.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --