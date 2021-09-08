Tulsa Performing Arts Center to require masks for all events through end of 2021

TULSA, Okla. — Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center is going to require masks inside of the building during all events throughout the end of 2021.

TPAC says the decision not only protects its patron and the local community but also keeps the stages full and running.

TPAC Trust CEO Mark Frie expanded on the decision by saying: “It is my goal to keep the TPAC open and provide as safe an environment as possible for both patrons and performers. If conditions drastically change, I will re-evaluate at that time.”

Other community partners who utilize the TPAC for their events also have their own policies regarding vaccination requirements. Patrons are encouraged to check the TPAC website and social media feeds often for details pertaining to specific events.

