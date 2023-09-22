Tulsa Pedestrian bridge project on track for 2024 opening date

TULSA, Okla. — The Pedestrian Bridge along the Arkansas River has always been considered a historic landmark in Tulsa. Now, crews just built a brand new one. Tulsans are hopeful it will continue to live up to its legacy.

Consider Chris Blair as the sidewalk superintendent. He goes to the River Trails nearly every day to track the progress of the Pedestrian Bridge.

"I wish it were opening sooner than they say it's going to be," Blair said.

Over the last few days, many people have stopped to look and take pictures of the bridge. It's not open to the public but is clearly walkable from both ends of the river.

Jeff Stava oversees the construction.

"All of that stuff is in process and being worked on now," Stava said. "All of that stuff will continue until mid-October."

The bridge, named Williams Crossing, which honors a donor, is only one part of the project. Crews are also replacing the old Zink Dam with a new one that'll direct water into a flume for rafting. In turn, Zinc Lake will be created to attract recreationists like Blair.

"We haven't been able to ride bikes on that side of the river in a long time," Blair said. "I'm looking forward to it being open for bike riding."

Construction began in spring 2021. Williams Crossing and Zinc Lake are slated to open on Labor Day 2024.

Besides private donors, the Williams Crossing and Zinc Lake projects include $15 million from the Vision Tulsa sales tax, over $9 million from other sales taxes, and $3 million in savings.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

