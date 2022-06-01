Tulsa Park announces schedule for City pools, still hiring lifeguards

TULSA, Okla. — Starting this weekend, Tulsa Parks will open its city pools to the public.

Currently, they have 14 certified lifeguards. Due to this, only two public pools can be open at a time to ensure safety and to keep up with supply chain issues.

This year's pool schedule is as followed:

Saturday, June 4 – McClure and Berry Pools*

Sunday, June 5 – Lacy and Whiteside Pools

Monday, June 6 – Lacy and Whiteside Pools

Tuesday, June 7 – McClure and Berry Pools*

Wednesday, June 8 – Lacy and Whiteside Pools

Thursday, June 9 – McClure and Berry Pools*

Friday, June 10 - Lacy and Whiteside Pools

This weekend, the pools at Lacy and Berry Parks will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., while McClure and Whiteside pools will be open from noon until 6 p.m.

All pools are closed on Sundays after this weekend. Pools will close for 30 minutes if lightning is reported nearby.

This schedule could change depending on hiring more lifeguards. Any changes will be announced on the Tulsa Parks Facebook page.

If you know someone interested in being a lifeguard and who is already certified, please have them visit this website to apply.

