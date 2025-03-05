TULSA, Okla. — Joe Deere, Med Care's CEO, said Med Care and other nonprofits are trying to transform a warehouse at 10 N Guthrie in downtown Tulsa into a resource hub for the homeless.

Deere said they still need $15 million to complete the project. The center would offer showers, computers, and mailboxes. As of March 4, the opening date is not set in stone.

Tulsa organizations trying to transform warehouse into resource center

2 News ran into Rebecca Lynndahstrand outside the Tulsa Day Center. She's been experiencing homelessness for just over a year. Lynndahstrand said more resources for those in need have been long overdue.

"Some of us can't come inside, you know, or it's too full," said Lynnahstrand.

Lynndahstrand said the homeless getting a mailbox could have a considerable impact.

"It's a big thing because a lot of people aren't able to have post office boxes and stuff like that," said Lynndahstrand.

Deere said they've purchased eight cars to drive people to the resource center. Lynndahstrand said having a 41,000-square-foot resource hub minutes from the Day Center could be huge. However, she said there were still questions about how it could help her.

"If they're serious and stuff like that, of helping them to really get off the street," said Lynndahstrand.

2 News contacted Deere and asked him if the facility would help people find places to stay.

"Yes, we will not be storing homeless people. We will give them a place to get transitioned and then use our resources to send them out to find places to stay," said Deere.

Deere said laundry services would also be available. However, an opening date has not been set in stone because the project is in the early planning stages. Lynndahstrand said she still appreciates the efforts made to provide resources.

"Its good that people are trying…a place that they're able to go in and actually get some help and everything," said Lynndahstrand.

