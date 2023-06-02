Tulsa organization helping entrepreneurs turn ideas into reality

TULSA — Starting a business is easier than ever. With the technology right at our fingertips, it's easy to get a loan, build a website and market the business on social media, but there is real acumen needed to maintain that business. One Tulsa organization is giving some people the tools they need to launch their business.

Starter Bootcamp is a seven-week program. It teaches entrepreneurs about the intricacies of business, like garnering clients, managing money and web development.

“Working with early stage entrepreneurs is one of the best parts of my job," Abbey Marino, with 36 Degrees North said, "It’s great to see people come in at the beginning of a cohort with something that’s an idea, and typically these people are really knowledgeable in the industry or topic that their idea exists within, but maybe they don’t know as much about business.”

The people at 36 Degrees North have run this program a few times. They’ve seen some entrepreneurs soar, and others scale back. Marino told 2 News the program makes some people realize entrepreneurship is not for them.

Jason Dave, a former practicing doctor, had an idea about connecting patients with integrative healthcare specialists. He brought that idea to the entrepreneurship bootcamp. Integrative healthcare providers include people like acupuncturists and chiropractors, whose licensing and standards can vary state-to-state. Landing on a good one can be hard for patients.

“The peace of mind comes from someone who already has the experience who’s worked in primary care for, you know, over 15 years who understand what types of medicine and how providers are trained properly,” Dave said.

Dave left his medical practice to become a medical researcher. In fact, in 2018, the Tulsa Remote Program offered remote workers $10,000 to move to Tulsa. Dave took advantage – moving here from Washington state.

“I’m very happy to be part of this great community. It’s growing and there’s a lot going on," Dave said, "I think this is a perfect time, especially if you’re looking at getting a business, starting a business, it’s great.”

Dave was one of seven graduates who completed the most recent bootcamp. They’re offered in both English and Spanish.

