Tulsa organization eases back to school burden

TULSA, Okla. — The school year is underway, but this new season can create some challenges for families. The price of school supplies is only going up in this time of inflation.

According to data from CNBC, prices have gone up anywhere from 8-20 percent on things like paper, backpacks, and books.

"Families have these kinds of needs. Sometimes it’s hard to speak up and say ‘I need help.’ so this is an opportunity no questions asked," Amy Hossain, president of the Khan Ohana Foundation said.

Khan Ohana partnered with Islamic Relief USA to hold this drive. Families were able to go to the Peace Academy to pick up things for the new school year like backpacks, hygiene products and more.

"Well, of course, it’s gratifying to be able to help. But I think it’s a need that I is a lot of times overlooked. It’s unspoken sometime," Hossain said.

"I got a backpack, and a bag, full of cool stuff," said Imagine Beasley, a Tulsa 4th grader who attended the event.

People from the library, CREOKS and other Tulsa organizations were on hand to point families to resources around town and hand out some of that “cool stuff."

Beasley is glad to have been there with she and her family.

"Very happy, cause some people don’t get to get this type of stuff. So I appreciate for me to be able to get this," Beasley said.

