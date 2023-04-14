Tulsa Orchid Society holding show, sale at Woodward Park

TULSA, Okla. — If you are looking for something to do this weekend while enjoying the weather, the Tulsa Orchid Society has exactly what you need.

The society is hosting a show and sale at the Tulsa Garden Center at Woodward Park.

It is called “Orchids wild and wonderful,” which is an American Orchid Society-judged show and sale.

The event is open to anyone and completely free.

"These are really the queen of all flowers,” Kay Backues said. “I mean, there's nothing more beautiful than an orchid and more exotic. Just the word 'orchid' gets people like, 'so, beautiful.'"

Backues is a longtime member of the Tulsa Orchid Society and said you will see many different types of orchids on display and can speak with those who can answer your questions.

The event is Saturday from 10 am – 5 pm, and Sunday from 10 am – 4 pm.

For more details on the Tulsa Orchid Society, visit its Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/TulsaOrchid

