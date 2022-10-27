Tulsa nonprofit expects to help record number of children with holiday gifts

TULSA, Okla. — As inflation put a strain on Tulsa families, a local nonprofit expects to help more foster children than ever before.

Giana Kantor and her husband have two adopted children and two children they are fostering. She says the kids always look forward to the holidays.

“Kids love getting toys and just because they’re in foster care doesn’t mean they shouldn’t experience what other kids are able to get if they were at home with their families,” Kantor said.

She has been a foster mom since 2019. She says Fostering Joy has provided gifts for her kids in the past and this year it’s even more needed.

“The cost of everything is going up, so when you look at Christmas or factor that in, it just becomes a little overwhelming,” she said.

Amy Jenson, Fostering Connections Community Engagement Director, says they’re seeing that need with a lot of families they serve.

“We are anticipating that we’ll be serving more children than ever, so we want to be sure and give them the best holiday experience that they can have,” Jenson said.

So far about 300 families have signed up for wish lists. It’s a specific list of items each child wants for Christmas. They expect to serve about 3,000 kids this year, hundreds more than last year.

“The smiles on their faces that they have received something to call their own is priceless,” said Jenson. “They deserve that just like any other child.”

Because things are more expensive, they’ve also increased the suggested cost of the wish list. It’s normally around $75. This year, children will be able to put items up to $150.

“It’s something that they’ll be able to hold onto and take with them no matter where they go,” said Jenson.

Kanter said she is excited to see the joy on her kids’ faces this holiday season.

“It provides them a happy time,” said Kantor. “Brings the family together.”

If you’d like to fulfill a foster child’s wishlist visit here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --