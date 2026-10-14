Tulsa mom walks to honor daughter lost to a congenital heart defect

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa mother is participating in this weekend's Congenital Heart Walk to honor her daughter, who died from a congenital heart defect at just 7 months old.

Carly Tumleson lost her daughter Hope to the condition and is now sharing her story to help other families facing similar challenges. The walk is hosted by the Children's Heart Foundation and will be held at Woodward Park.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect in the United States. According to the Children's Heart Foundation, a baby is born with one every 15 minutes. About one in four babies born with a congenital heart defect will need surgery or another life-saving intervention during their first year of life, the foundation says.

"She was very pale and she would get sick so easily. And you know, that's a nightmare, um, in itself, you know, a cough and your mind just starts going from 0 to 100 in seconds," Carly Tumleson said.

"The heartache of losing a child, it's, it's unimaginable and it's something I wouldn't wanna wish on my worst enemy," Tumleson said.

Tumleson said events like the walk help families find support and remind them there are people who understand what they're going through.

The Congenital Heart Walk is about a mile long and will be held rain or shine. Organizers say most participants complete it in 30 to 45 minutes, but everyone is encouraged to walk at their own pace.

Tumleson hopes her family's journey can offer comfort to others facing a congenital heart defect diagnosis and wants parents to know there's a community ready to support them through the toughest days.

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