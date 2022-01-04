Tulsa MLK Parade, other events happening throughout January

TULSA, Okla. — Mark your calendars! The 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade is taking place on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Along with the parade, there are many other events happening after the parade.

This year's parade theme is“Hope and Action: The Fierce Urgency of Now.”

“Given our unique history, Tulsa is a city that is always eager to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy,” said Pleas Thompson, president of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Society. “We encourage the public to participate in these other rich opportunities for education, reflection, and healing.”

Other MLK Commemoration Society Events are as follows:

"Dream Out Loud Career Strategies for Student Success



Tues., Jan. 11

From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hosted at the Tulsa Technology Center, Peoria Campus, high school students can participate in exploration sessions for career success after a general session in the auditorium.

Topics of discussion include criminal justice, welding, EMS, cosmetology/barber, health science technology, early care and education. Lunch will be provided. TTC's Peoria campus is located at 3850 N. Peoria in Tulsa.

"Keepin' It Real" Student Leadership Forum (Invitation-only)



Fri., Jan. 14

From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 200 Tulsa high school students will be invited to participate in this leadership event that will familiarize, educate and engage students in a discussion about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The discussion will also cover the historic significance of his contributions and other leaders to the Civil Rights movement in the United States. Led and facilitated by Ahmad Daniels, this event is sponsored by Phillips Theological Seminary.

MLK Student Awards & Sponsor Dinner (Invitation-only)



Fri., Jan. 14

From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The winners of the student art, dance, and essay contests will be celebrated at the Jubilee Gym of Boston Avenue United Church. This will be apart of a larger presentation of Dr. King's classic "I Have a Dream" speech.

Jubilee Gym is located at 1301 S. Boston Ave. in Tulsa.

Walk in Peace



Sun., Jan. 16

Starting at 5:15 p.m.

The goal is to allow participants to reflect and honor Dr. King's legacy. People who wish to walk are invited to park at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church and take a shuttle to the starting point. The walk will start at 7th and Cincinnati with a procession to follow.

MLK Interfaith Community Commemorative Service



Sun., Jan. 16

Starting at 6 p.m.

The winner of the 2022 MLK Oratorical Contest, Harini Senthil, a freshman at Jenks High School, will recite Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Senthil will give the speech at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade



Mon., Jan. 17

Starting at 11 a.m.

For the past 43 years, over 100s of entries participate in the Tulsa MLK Parade with themed music, floats, and marchers. Thousands of people attend every year.

The parade will begin at the corner of N. Detroit Ave. and John Hope Franklin Blvd. and end near ONEOK field. Parade winners will be announced during the festivities.

