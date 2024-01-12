Tulsa making progress on homelessness action steps

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor GT Bynum promised nine steps to address homelessness, affordable housing, and mental health through the newly formed 3H Task Force.

The city is sharing they've made significant progress on those steps this month.

There's no sugar-coating it. It's cold, and it's only getting colder.

As a homeless man of five years in Tulsa, Randall Hull experienced it all.

"Especially during Christmas, it was tough," Hull said. "It was cold then. It's cold now."

According to Housing Solutions, homelessness in Tulsa went up over 6% from 2022 to 2023.

Last month, the city council approved a more than $3 million budget for an emergency temporary housing program that will provide 25 units to help more than 100 unsheltered people annually. At the same time, they approved a $150,000 budget amendment for a partnership with the Tulsa Housing Authority. It creates a housing preference priority list for chronically homeless folks like Hull.

"The main thing is, you have to stay dry. Stay out of the wind. If you have a good sleeping bag, you can maintain," Hull said.

Tulsa doesn't have a low-barrier shelter where homeless folks can go if they don't meet specific criteria to go to an existing homeless shelter. The city is currently looking at entities to operate one, which could help over 75 people.

The city says their Parks and Rec Board approved new rules allowing the Parks Director to regulate open containers and people drinking in parks.

Mayor Bynum says it does not matter a person's housing status. Tulsa police will enforce all laws equally.

There's also been an updated trespassing ordinance, making it easier for those arrested for trespassing to be considered for a diversion or specialty program.

Hull says finding a place to lay his head can be challenging.

"It's kind of tough sometimes," he said. "If you're prepared for it, you can do it."

Lastly, the city's working on an ordinance clarifying it's illegal to obstruct right-of-ways with people or objects, and it will be up for consideration soon. They're also cracking down on enforcing camping, sleeping, and littering on private rights-of-way. The city has gotten permission from the railroads to remove campsites.

There's also funding that's been secured to add permanent space at the Tulsa Day Center for people with animals. Remember, if you're cold, so are your pets.

A more in-depth look at the nine action steps can be found here.

