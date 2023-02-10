Tulsa M.e.t. holds recycling event to collect mercury-based, radioactive materials

TULSA, Okla. — The Metropolitan Environmental Trust hosted a recycling event Friday aimed at collecting mercury-based items and radioactive materials.

The goal is to ensure they are disposed of properly and do not end up in landfills or streams. Those items include smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors, thermometers, and thermostats.

The M.e.t. also has a collection event on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

That event is at the Lowes at 12001 E 96 St. N.

The recycling event is also a reminder to check fire extinguishers or smoke alarms to ensure they are not outdated.

