Tulsa Little League named primary organizer for local park

The City of Tulsa is making some changes to local parks.

In an effort to better serve more Tulsa youth, Savage Park in East Tulsa is now getting a new management group. Savage Park has been the home of Tulsa Girls Softball Federation for 55 years. While the park has never been owned by the group, they've treated it as theirs.

But recently, the City of Tulsa has named Tulsa Little League as the primary organization to manage Savage Park.

This change is not sitting well with many in the softball community. Dozens of comments on a recent Facebook post on the Tulsa Girls Softball page showing concerns for the girls and whether they will be able to still play or have equal opportunities.

In a statement from City of Tulsa Parks Department,

“As for the Savage Park agreement, each user group submitted comparable proposals, but overall Tulsa Little League was able to provide the best plan that aligns with the goals of Tulsa Parks while providing access to children with disabilities and in turn, updating fields to be more accessible. Tulsa Little League also has opportunities for both girls and boy sports.”

City of Tulsa Parks Department also said in the statement that no current group will be able to have complete control of the facilities. It states groups can share the facilities and share the maintenance.

Tulsa Parks said they are looking forward to the future of Tulsa Parks and they will be working with all groups to make sure all activities and tournaments have the same access to all city facilities.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to the Tulsa Girls Softball Federation and they said we should reach out to the city.

