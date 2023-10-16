Tulsa Jewish community reflects on war in Israel

TULSA, Okla. — Tonight, the Tulsa Jewish Community is thinking of their friends and family in Israel.

Thousands of people are dead and thousands more are injured. A number of our Jewish neighbors gathered at the Jewish Federation of Tulsa Sunday afternoon. We met one couple who recently moved to Tulsa from Israel; Gilad and Danielle Gurevitch.

"Our heart, mind, soul, is in Israel, with our family, colleagues, with our kids," Gilad Gurevitch said.

Event organizers interlaced speeches from government and faith leaders with performances of traditional Jewish music. The tone was reflective, but optimistic, especially for the Gurevitches.

"Listen, I’m an Israeli, we’re tough," Danielle Gurevitch said.

The Gurevitches said if they’re not going to be in Israel, they’re glad to be here in Tulsa. They said community members have lived up to the title of this event, standing in solidarity with israel.

"[Tulsa is] covering us with love and support and help, and they’re calling us and they are in touch with us and this is the most supportive community in the world," Danielle Gurevitch said.

"So for us, emotionally, it’s fear, it’s worry, it’s not easy," Gilad Gurevitch said.

Gilad tells us he once served the country, so it’s easy for him to imagine what his children are going through, but it also makes it harder to cope.

"You cannot save them, you cannot protect them, while they are in action. You know exactly how it looks in the battlefield," Gilad Gurevitch said.

The Jewish Federation of Tulsa is accepting donations, which they promise will be sent in full to the defense efforts in their homeland.

