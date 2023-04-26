Tulsa jewelry store holds event to support bird research in Bartlesville

TULSA, Okla. — This week, a local jewelry studio is hosting an event to benefit the Sutton Avian Research Center.

Dillon Rose Studio, a custom jewelry maker in Tulsa, is hosting an avian-themed event called “Birds of a Feather”, all to support the Sutton Center in Bartlesville.

“You’ll be able to shop avian-inspired and nature-inspired jewelry, the proceeds of which will be going back to Sutton," Rachel Rose Dazey, co-founder of the studio, said.

Dazey said they would send 20% of those sales to Sutton.

Along with the jewelry, the studio will host live birds, conservation education, and special drinks for the adults.

“It’s about education, it’s about conservancy," Dazey said. "There’s a cool board they’re bringing so you can see what your wingspan is. So, like, I have the wingspan of a flamingo. Which, I think is cool to know.”

Dazey's love of the Sutton Center started early.

When she was 18, the Tulsan moved to Bartlesville to work there.

Even though her love of ornithology was strong, she took a different path.

“So, I just fell in love with birds and conservation, I ended up pursuing a career in the arts, but nature really inspires the work that I do," Dazey said. "So, I just like to give back to Sutton and continue their work.”

“Birds of a Feather” is on Thursday at the studio on Charles Page BLVD in Tulsa.

Doors open at 4 o’clock.

For more details on Dillon Rose Studio, visit its website here.

