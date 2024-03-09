Tulsa Irish Fest is a family-friendly alternative to St. Patrick's Day

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Irish Fest brought out the kilts and bagpipes to showcase Celtic culture. The Irish fest is meant to be a more family-friendly alternative to Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations.

There are live Irish bands, kilt pins, ceremonial cups, and plenty of vendors. Families are welcome at their kids' zone with games and food.

Don Burdick, the president of Tulsa Irish Fest, said this event was long in the works.

"This has been a year and a half in the planning to bring Tulsa Irish Fest back. Our last Festival was in 2020".

Burdick said he's excited about the animals for the kids to see right here in Tulsa.

"We have highland cattle on our sight, those long-haired cows that people see. We've got those. We have goats, we have herding sheep, we have a dwarf pig as well, so we're going to have lots of things for kids to do"

Tickets are $20 for a single-day admission on March 9 and $12 for March 10.

