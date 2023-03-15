Tulsa International Airport at near-capacity parking

TULSA, Okla. — Local travelers are taking advantage of spring break in unprecedented numbers, according to Tulsa International Airport.

It's become such a problem in fact, that the airport warns against parking your car at its lots this week.

By the end of this week, estimates suggest more people will have used TIA than both Christmas and Thanksgiving weeks last year.

Both airport's terminal lots were marked full as of Tuesday evening.

The airport warned on social media that the economy lot might soon run out of space as well, suggesting passengers get help from a friend or just use rideshare or taxi.

So far, TIA confirms that travel this week is at a 6% increase from spring break 2019, before the pandemic.

“We’ve never seen it this busy before, it’s crazy,” said Mattison Bowen, who came with her family from Henryetta to meet a relative at the airport but had to search more than 30 minutes just to park.

“I mean we can’t really do rideshares because we’re from so far away," Bowen said.

“We will definitely check twice next time because we did not realize it was going to be like this.”

TIA said it is considering expanding valet parking capacity to help with traffic flow by the end of this week.

Fine Airport Parking, which is not owned by TIA, said online it’s available for cars and not past capacity.

