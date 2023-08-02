Tulsa Housing Authority starts renovations on Pioneer Plaza

TULSA — On Tuesday, the Tulsa Housing Authority announced they were beginning a renovation project on one of their properties, a housing unit intended for elderly citizens and people with disabilities.

The $53 million project will improve conditions at Pioneer Plaza.

"It’s outlived its useful life, and we’re going to put in some money to extend that life a little further," said Kent Keith, VP of Construction Services for the housing authority.

The Pioneer Plaza is so old, in fact, that it’s registered as a historic site, forcing the Tulsa Housing Authority to jump through some hoops.

A spokesperson tells 2 News Oklahoma that the rust-colored panels out front will be changed to a more aqua blue, but some other exterior work is not in the cards.

On the flip side, some tax credits related to the building’s historical status will help foot the bill.

Keith says they manage several properties, but the renovations on this one are particularly important.

"In Tulsa, just like it is nationwide, there’s a severe need for affordable housing. Particularly in this clientele, which is elderly and disabled, and without a program like this, they would face homelessness," Keith said.

Our crew stuck around the area for about an hour and spoke with some residents. None of them wanted to go on camera, but they did bring up some serious concerns. They hope these renovations will make the living conditions there a little bit better.

"When [the construction is] done, hopefully they’re going to say this is one of the nicest places they’ve ever lived," Keith said.

Renovations for the complex include a new lobby, kitchen area, and gathering space for the residents.

Keith told me this project has been in the works for nearly two years, with money coming from various areas, mainly the Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD's money comes with conditions.

"Part of the program is you have a certain amount of time to make it work. You’re limited on your construction timeline," Keith said.

Construction is already underway. We're told it will wrap up in about 19 months.

