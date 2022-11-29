Tulsa homeowner gets free home repairs

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa homeowner is getting some much-needed free renovations on her home.

The organization Revitalize T-Town says it’s all to make her home safer.

“I can’t say how happy I am with all of this,” said Francis Davis. “I didn’t know people like that were here in Tulsa.”

Davis has lived in her home since 1973. After a triple bypass surgery in May 2021, it’s been a bit more difficult for her to get around, but she’s taking it in stride.

2 News Oklahoma Francis Davis, a recipient of free home repairs from Revitalize T-Town. Nov. 29, 2022.

“First of all, she came in with a walker, and I know I didn’t need a walker,” said Davis.

She says the crew from Revitalize T-Town fixed her back door and is adding handrails to her back steps.

“That was unsafe there,” said Davis. “Not able to go out the back door if something happened.”

She hasn’t gone out that way since her surgery. She’s thankful to the group for making her home safer.

“It means I can get out that back door and even walk around in the backyard,” said Davis.

2 News Oklahoma Revitalize T-Town crew works on free home repairs for a Tulsa woman. Nov. 29, 2022.

Revitalize T-Town Community Coordinator Sadie Coltrane was at Davis's home during the renovations.

“Our goal is to make homes safe and secure for low-income homeowners in Tulsa, and I think it’s just a bonus that we get to form these relationships with these homeowners,” Coltrane said.

Revitalize T-Town has been serving our city for 25 years since 1997. This past April, they reached 2,500 homeowners served with roof repairs, energy efficiency projects and safe at-home projects like at Davis's home.

“Repairs are expensive, and we know that the world is only getting more expensive and so through the generosity of our community, people like Ms. Francis are able to stay in their homes longer,” said Coltrane.

For Davis, as she gets ready to retire from her cafeteria job at Tulsa Public Schools after 50 years, she says the renovations will allow her to live the life she wants in retirement.

“It was the best thing that ever happened to me,” said Davis.

The next step is the kitchen floor. They’ll fix it to make it more even. They’ll start on that work Wednesday.

