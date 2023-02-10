Tulsa home bakery with Turkey family ties raises donations after earthquake

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa home bakery with family ties in Turkey is raising money and pleading for help.

Stacy Duman says it's beyond comprehension what her family and so many others are going through in Turkey and Syria.

“I care way too much about my people more than anything," said Duman, a Tulsa resident with family in Hatay, Turkey. "I want them to be safe and I want them to be happy.”

Duman tells 2 News Oklahoma nearly 40 of her family members were killed due to the massive earthquake.

“We didn’t know what was happening so we called and asked what was happening. All we heard was screaming and that they were trying to get out of her house," Duman said.

Her parent’s former apartment in Hatay was nearly split in half, and her cousin's dresser was inches away from falling on them. Pictures prove that her family's neighborhood looks more like a landfill with all of the rubble, rather than a community.

With all the destruction and tragedy occurring in Turkey and Syria right now, Duman encourages Tulsa organizations to step up and help in any way they can.

Her sister, Ipek, is raising donations through Venmo on her own home bakery business site, "Pekis Pastries." The Venmo account is @IpeqDuman.

