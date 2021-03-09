Tulsa Health Department works to ensure vaccine access in minority communities

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department is taking a grassroots approach to ensure minority communities can access COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The department said it is working with faith-based and community organizations to register eligible individuals who live, work or attend religious services in north Tulsa. The five targeted zip codes include: 74126, 74106, 74127, 74110, 74130.

RELATED STORY: Tulsa Health Department, Caring Van work to increase COVID-19 vaccine accessibility in minority communities

According to THD officials, the department secured an additional vaccine allotment specifically for this initiative from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and has set up a vaccination clinic at the THD North Regional Health and Wellness Center. This location is within six miles of all areas in the targeted zip codes.

There would be 1,000 appointments available weekly, officials said. These appointments are in addition to the appointment opportunities at THD’s vaccine clinic at Expo. However, officials said these appointments will not be scheduled through the OSDH scheduling portal. North Tulsa faith-based and community organizations have received information to assist individuals with scheduling an appointment.

“Low access to health care is a pre-existing condition that has made COVID-19 more difficult and more dangerous to communities like North Tulsa,” THD's Chief Operating Officer, Reggie Ivey said. “It is imperative to bring vaccine resources to communities that have grave health disparities and shorter life expectancy. It’s the right thing to do.”

THD is partnering with the Oklahoma Caring Foundation to bring the vaccine to LatinX and Burmese communities. As the vaccine allocations to THD have increased, officials said more vaccine is available and allocated for use at these Caring Van locations.

For more information about vaccine availability in Tulsa County, click here. For information about the Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccine Plan, click here.

