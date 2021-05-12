Tulsa Health Department to begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to ages 12 and up

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department announced Wednesday it will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals age 12-15 on Thursday, May 13.

This comes after the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices authorized the use of the vaccine for this age group.

“We welcome the opportunity to expand the protection offered by the COVID-19 vaccine to more community members,” said THD Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart. “The Tulsa Health Department and local health care providers have administered more than 417,595 doses in Tulsa County. By expanding eligibility to 12-15 year olds, we will be able to prevent more infections, hospitalizations and deaths within our community.”

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available by appointment at the following THD locations:

James O. Goodwin Health Center | 5051 S. 129 E. Ave., Tulsa, OK

Central Regional Health Center | 315 S. Utica, Tulsa, OK

North Regional Health and Wellness Center | 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tulsa OK

Sand Springs Health Center | 306 E. Broadway, Sand Springs, OK

Masks are required to be worn and clients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival, according to THD officials. Those 17 and under must have parent or guardian present for consent to receive the vaccine.

The department said parents can also walk-in with their adolescent at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus, 3727 E Apache St, Tulsa, OK 74115. The Community Vaccination Center is available with no appointment with convenient hours from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

“Vaccinations will continue to be available through existing locations, including not only THD clinics, but also local pharmacies and health centers to provide multiple avenues and opportunities for immunization,” added Dart. “The vaccine is safe and effective. It’s more convenient than ever to receive one. It’s normal to have questions, and I encourage parents to turn to trusted resources like your child’s pediatrician.”

Appointments can be scheduled online . More information regarding vaccine clinic locations in Tulsa County, click here . For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, call 918-582-9355 or click here .

