Tulsa group hosts "Freedom to Read" summit

TULSA, Okla. — "There’s an African proverb that says, 'until a lion learns to tell its own story the story will always be glorified by the hunter.' So it’s so important that we get that history to our young folks and to adults who did not get it in school," said Kristi Williams, who began the series "Black History Saturdays" in Tulsa.

She wants to make that proverb a reality.

On the first Saturday of every month, Williams' group, and other Tulsans gather to remember the city’s black history. Teachers can bring lessons learned back to the classroom.

"Our teachers do get professional development because we created a framework of curriculum. So they’re learning this, and they have some autonomy to kind of create, within that framework, things they want to teach," Williams said.

Saturday, they partnered with PEN America to host the Freedom to Read Summit. Highlighted by keynote speakers and breakout sessions, attendees learned about and discussed banned books, and teaching black history in Oklahoma's classrooms.

Williams said she was thankful to have one of her events here at the historic Vernon AME Church

"It’s just so significant because this was the hub of greenwood in those days. And it was also the hub after the massacre. And it is still the hub today," Williams said.

If Williams has anything to say about it, the church will be the hub of history known by many more across the region.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

