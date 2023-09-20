Tulsa Greek Festival 'OPA!HOMA' kicks on Sept. 21

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Greek Festival hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church kicks off Sept. 21 and runs through Sept. 23.

The festival is full of sweet treats, dancing, and history. It runs each day from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and tickets are $5.

On Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m., runners will dawn their best Togas for the Toga fun run and 5k.

Registration runs up until the beginning of the race.

On Sept. 23, visitors can participate in the Lord of the Fries - Greek Fry Eating Contest and then test their Greek trivia knowledge afterward.

To learn more about the festival and where to park, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

