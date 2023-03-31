Tulsa Foundation for Public Schools holds art gala

TULSA, Okla. — The Foundation for Tulsa Public Schools is honoring the arts this week.

The foundation is holding the very first fine arts gala at the OKPOP Museum on Saturday, April 1.

Dubbed "ARTrageous," the event is a fundraiser for the foundation to support Tulsa Public Schools Fine Arts Department, as well as for Expore Oklahoma, Grants for Great Ideas, and the STEM fund.

"We came up with this concept of ARTrageous to inspire people and to remind them that our future Picasso's and you know, famous ballerinas I mean, they're all here," Moises Echeverria, president and CEO of the Foundation for Tulsa Schools, said. "We're educating them right now. And we need community support to keep the arts vibrant in our schools."

The gala is "artfully cocktail attire" Echeverria said.

"We want people to be inspired to think about what it is about the arts that that makes them happy whether that was a play that they watched, or a concert that they attended or a painting that just really inspired them and into to go back and to see how they can duplicate that or showcase that or whether that whether their passion is music you know with in they have a music inspired tie or dress or you know whatever it is or we just want people to think outside of the box," Echeverria said.

Even though this is the first gala, ARTrageous is already sold out, with roughly 272 people in attendance.

"So yeah, so we are really fortunate to have sold out for the event for this inaugural event," Echeverria said. "However if people want to support the foundation if they want to support Fine Arts, we are always welcome financial contributions people can visit our website and and make those contributions and we want them to stay engaged."

One way Green Country can do that, is by bidding on a silent auction online.

"It's going to be open Saturday morning it's going to close at 8:30pm on the same day."

Details on ARTrageous and bidding in the silent auction, visit the foundations website here: https://foundationfortulsaschools.org/artrageous/

According to the foundation, TPS has 133 Fine Arts programs for its more than 28-thousand students.

"We've been around for over 20 years and during that time, our role is to build a stronger community through the support of Tulsa public schools," Echeverria said.

