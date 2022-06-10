Tulsa firefighters rescue newborn puppies

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters did what they do best. After a concerned owner called TFD yesterday, a crew came out and rescued newborn puppies from under her house.
The woman called Thursday afternoon saying that her dog, Avery Daisy, recently gave birth to a litter of puppies underneath her home. Avery Daisy was able to make it out from under the house, but the puppies were still under there.
A crew quickly went out to do a rescue of the puppies. They crawled under the woman's home and found seven newborn puppies under her house.
All seven puppies were rescued. Both the owner and Avery Daisy were happy to see all seven safe.
Avery Daisy's owner says she will soon be taking the puppies to be checked out and spayed or neutered by the vet.
In the meantime, all seven puppies are getting love and cuddles until they are old enough to be given to good homes.
Trending Stories:
- 'Baby Holly' found in OK more than 40 years after parents murdered in Texas
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Construction of Jenks outlet mall to resume this year
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Woman remembers sister killed in Taft shooting
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter