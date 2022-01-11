Tulsa firefighters battle early morning house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighter crews are on the scene of a house fire in north Tulsa.
The call about a house on fire off Newton Street near Olympia Avenue came in early Tuesday morning.
Crews were able to put the fire out soon after arriving, but the blaze left behind major signs of damage on the house.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
This is a developing situation. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
