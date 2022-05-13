Watch
Tulsa fire station turns on new Route 66 sign, joins passport program

Posted at 11:03 AM, May 13, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Thursday was the opening day of the Oklahoma State Fire School.

The event was held at Station 66 and featured Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker illuminating the new Route 66 sign.

Station 66 had the new sign donated ahead of Route 66's centennial anniversary in June. Soon, Station 4, also located on Route 66, will have a new sign that was also donated.

They hope the sign will be a tourist attraction and excite visitors who come by to get their Route 66 passport books stamped.

Oklahoma is one of the first states to implement a tourism aspect to attract visitors and Oklahomans to travel the original Mother Road in the state. The Oklahoma Route 66 Passport features up to 66 of the state's most memorable stops.

Besides Station 66, other stops across the state include the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, Mother Road Market, Buck Atom's, the Woody Guthrie Center, Catoosa's Blue Whale, POPS in Arcadia, Foss State Park and so much more.

To get your own passport or learn more about what stops are included, click here.

