Tulsa Fire honors fallen fighters in annual memorial

TULSA — The sound of a bell and the scent of a rose symbolized a deeper meaning on Saturday morning as Tulsa Fire Department honored the lives of fallen fighters.

"It is a celebration of their service to the city of Tulsa and the work they've done for our department over the years," said Fire Chief, Michael Baker.

The past year marks the loss of 22 Tulsa firefighters. The memorial is a tradition going strong for nearly three decades.

"This memorial services is really important for the department and the families to recognize the legacy left behind by both retired and current firefighters," added Chief Baker.

On the lawn in front of Tulsa Fire Museum, ladders extended to display an American flag. The ceremony included a presentation of the colors, speakers, performances of the National Anthem and Taps, and a moment of silence.

Each firefighter's name was announced, and a red rose was presented to their loved ones.

Among the honored was Captain Josh Rutledge, who lost his life in a hunting accident last November. Rutledge's son, Riley, attended the memorial with family.

"It was really special. It was awesome honoring him," Riley Rutledge said of his late father. "They rang the bell for him at the last call, ending the service. It was really special having it at the Tulsa Fire Museum. It was my first time out."

Riley Rutledge said he is a recent Tulsa Fire Academy graduate. For him, this is not only a profession; but a cherished family legacy.

"We are a family. That's part of the reason why my dad pushed me to be a Tulsa firefighter," said Rutledge. "It's a blessing to have his brothers and sisters."

