Tulsa Fire Fighters battled an apartment fire in frigid temps

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Fire Fighters responded to an apartment fire Saturday afternoon near 4730 S. Harvard.

Chief Steiner told 2 news that the crews on scene got the blaze knocked down pretty quickly but several units were still affected.

The frigid temperatures Saturday afternoon can impact the firefighters and their efforts negatively.

Lines can freeze and the cold can impact the firefighters as well.

“The cold can be a factor, not so much during the initial stages of the fire attack because we have the adrenaline, we’re working hard and there’s a lot of things going on so you stay pretty warm. Where the cold really sets in is during the overhaul, once the fire is knocked down, the pace of the event slows down, now you’re hot, you’re sweaty. The ambient temperature is cold, that’s when you begin to get cold”, Chief Steiner said.

According to officials there were fifteen families displaced by the fire, total that's around 29 people.

The Red Cross reported to the scene to assist those who are not able to return home tonight whether it was due to fire damage, smoke damage, or water damage.

At this time the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

