Tulsa Fire Department hosts annual summer camp

TULSA — On Saturday, some Tulsa teenagers tried their hand at being firefighters.

The camp started at 8 a.m. and wrapped up about 4p.m.

The Tulsa Fire Department's annual summer camp is both an outreach and recruiting opportunity for TFD.

Campers went through all kinds of drills to see what it really takes to serve.

The camp kicked off with a half-hour of physical training. Then, campers moved on to CPR and AED training. They also got to see a mock search and rescue mission using one of TFD's canines.

Then, they got a taste of the aftermath of a fire, learning how to go through a fire investigation.

After lunch, campers got to do some things firsthand, like rolling up and carrying a fire hose, performing a search and rescue mission, and working with fire hydrants.

Tulsa Fire recruitment officer Anthony Payne says he’s put on this camp for eight years, and it’s not unusual to see some of them come back for the real deal.

"Just this knowledge is gonna spark some interest in them, even if they didn’t have the idea before," Payne said, "Once they attended camp, some of them had a change of heart and wanted to become a firefighter."

Payne said the fire department is looking for some new faces. People interested in starting a career with TFD can call him at 918-596-9418.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

