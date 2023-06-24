Tulsa family without power for a week

TULSA — Power has come back on for most people in Green Country. PSO promised most Tulsans would be back online by Saturday evening. 2 News Oklahoma met one man who was without power all week. When we met with Linwood Stake on Saturday afternoon, he was still without power. He’s heard from some neighbors who are back online. Since storms rolled through Tulsa last weekend, he’s been sleeping in his garage.

“Pure hell. It’s hot,” Stake said.

Stake says he lost power almost immediately after storms went through town last weekend.

“I heard the big kabooms, lost the tree in the front yard, and it was gone.”

Stake and his wife have set up a few fans, a couch and a recliner in their garage. He says it is too hot inside their house to comfortably sleep. What sleep they can get in the garage has been light. The air is flowing, but it’s still hot, and it is thick with humidity.

“I mean, there’s not much you can really do about it, but just cope and deal with it the best way you know how,” Stake said.

Stake tells 2 News he lost some insulin and other medications used to treat his diabetes. He estimates a few hundred dollars worth.

“Beyond the scale of stress. I’m going to have to recoup and get over this, financially, mentally,” Stake said.

Since Stake has been sleeping in his garage, he’s dealt with some hot temperatures, but he’s also worried about some things happening around his neighborhood

“Having to keep ourselves protected because we have a lot of nuisance here in the neighborhood," Stake said, "So it’s kind of an uncomfortable situation to have to sleep that way, but there was no way we could sleep in the house; it was too unbearable.”

After the interview, 2 News saw several PSO crews and private electricians working on restoring power. Wayne Green, with PSO, says they have 3,700 workers out in the city.

“No one has been released, no one will be released until we don’t have work for them anymore,” Green said.

Stake has dealt with a lot. He said just seeing the crews around his house has made him feel better. Still, he’s had enough.

“I hope we never, in my lifetime, have to deal with anything like this.”

