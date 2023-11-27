Tulsa family growing ministry through Christmas tree sales

TULSA, Okla. — Around 75 Frasier fir trees change lives in ways big and small.

For the Tulsa families taking them home, they bring an authentic Christmas feel.

For some children here in Green Country and across the world in Paraguay, it’s an enriched life.

Every single tree on the lot is real and shipped in fresh from North Carolina.

"This is really my first time seeing real trees and they smell really good," Jorja Hermis said.

Shaun Morton is from Maryland and his wife Sara is from Tennessee. The winding road of life brought them both to Tulsa. Most of their time is spent in Paraguay as missionaries. They started a missionary called ‘Serve Paraguay’ where they give the country’s children better opportunities around education, sports and more.

"It’s really … it’s a rewarding work to do. It’s an amazing thing to be able to participate in," Sara Morton said, "We feel honored that God has called us to do something that is so special and so dear to His heart."

"I think honestly, there’s such a need for kids to have people investing in their lives. That’s our heart, we just love children, we just really want kids to feel loved," Shaun Morton said.

The Mortons are working within the “Buy a Tree, Change a Life” organization. They have 70 sites across the country.

Organizers, like the Mortons sign up, get the trees, training materials and more. The money raised goes to the cause of their choice.

"I think it’s great. I think it’s a great way to get something and support kids in need," Jorja Hermis said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

