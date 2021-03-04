Tulsa facility asks community for help to give amputee new leg

TULSA, Okla. — The team at Progressive Prosthetics in Tulsa needs help to get Michael Cronk back on his feet.
The 25-year-old was injured in a semi-truck accident in November. Cronk's left leg eventually had to be amputated. He now uses a wheelchair, and he is without insurance.
Progressive Prosthetics, a family-owned prosthetic and orthotic facility, agreed to sponsor Cronk's new leg, and they need the community's help to do it. Donations are being accepted through GoFundMe.
