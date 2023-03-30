Tulsa Dream Center celebrates west Tulsa campus with ribbon cutting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s west Tulsa Dream Center is officially open. Organizers had their official grand opening ceremony at the site on Thursday.

The Tulsa Dream Center has always been a place where kids can be kids - to run around in the gym and to learn something they didn’t know before. It’s a place where they feel like they can be a part of a community. Now the Tulsa community has two locations.

Jessy Brown would do anything for her three-year-old daughter, Remi. She just moved to a location with more opportunities. Having lived in the west Tulsa neighborhood by the new, Dream Center, she says it's crucial for families.

“We’ve come to things like this before and used it as a resource," Brown said. "They have free after school programs, and that is huge.”

Pastor Tim Newton, executive director of the Tulsa Dream Center, tried his hardest not to cry.

“Keep believing in it," Newton said. That dream has not died. It’s still alive.”

The Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church had the building constructed, but it didn’t turn into much, as Tulsa City Councilor Jeannie Cue pointed out.

“It’s been empty more than it’s been used," Cue said. "I’ve been involved every time it’s reopened.”

That is until the Dream Center bought it.

It’s what Brown would want for Remi.

“It builds the community," Brown said. "You’ll feel like a family, and that you’re loved. That’s the real thing –that these kids just feel the love and acceptance."

This may be the Dream Center’s second location, but it’s certainly not their last location, according to staff. They want to build more in the future to serve Tulsans everywhere.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --