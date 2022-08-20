Tulsa Dream Center Aquatic Center grand opening

TULSA, Okla — The Aquatic Center at the Tulsa Dream Center is officially open to the public.

More than one hundred visitors came out for Saturday afternoon's grand opening celebration.

What started as an idea is now a dream come true for the Tulsa Dream Center with the opening of the Aquatic Center.

The idea for the pool came after two young kids drowned in a creek, members of the community knew something needed to change.

Saturday that change came through a pool open to the community with free swimming lessons.

The program director, Marquess Dennis, told 2 News, “African American children in our neighborhoods drown at a rate 3 times higher than anywhere else so as they were on a mission, they were doing a prayer walk and during this prayer walk, someone came up to them and engaged them and said hey what are we gonna do about this? What are you gonna do about these children that are drowning? How are we going to be able to teach our boys and girls how to swim?”

Dennis said the Aquatic Center is the work of countless donors and people who want to see the area grow and keep kids safe.

He said Saturday's ribbon cutting is another step toward achieving the Dream Center's goal.

To show kids all it takes to achieve a goal is to believe and work for it.

Dennis said the Aquatic Center will start taking sign-ups for free lessons in September.

