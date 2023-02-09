Tulsa Dream Center announces second location

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Dream Center announced it will be opening its second location in west Tulsa, and no construction is required.

As Lewis and Rossalyn Wilson smile about what’s to come for what used to be the South Haven neighborhood community center, they think about the perseverance it took to keep it in use. The Wilsons were one of many who raised more than $7 million in 2012 to build the facility, so west Tulsa children in need could play sports, eat a meal or get medical services.

Wilson says a vision for a building to help those in need started with his pastor about a decade ago at the Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church. When his pastor ran into financial issues with the law around 2014, the Wilsons became the sole staff members.

“If we closed this center, It would have been devastating for the kids in this community," Wilson said.

The Tulsa Dream Center, a faith-based community center in north Tulsa addressing poverty, lack of income and other needs announced they bought the building for their second location.

“When this facility opened back in 2012, it was built patterned off of the north Tulsa dream center," said Tim Newton, executive director of the Tulsa Dream Center. "Now that we’re taking ownership of it, it’s so fitting for us to take ownership of it.”

The community around it is referred to as South Haven. Wilson says it was where some Tulsans fled to safety after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Now it’s the largest community for Habitat for Humanity homes in Tulsa, and plenty of families who will soon have great smiles on their faces.

“This community is really, really in need of the services the Dream Center services," Wilson said.

The groundbreaking for the west Tulsa location is slated for March 30 of this year, with programming to start in April.

