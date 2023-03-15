Tulsa DA's daughter files for records expungement after trial

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzwieler's daughter Jennifer is seeking to have her criminal records expunged after being found not guilty of domestic assault.

Prosecutors charged Jennifer with two felonies after stabbing her father in 2022, but was found not guilty by reason of mental impairment.

The petition says Jennifer is "eligible for an expungement of all criminal records, including arrest records, in addition to the expungement of the current MI case numbers, any NF numbers, Tulsa Police Department File/Case No. 2022-050308, and any other identifying case/file numbers associated with [Jennifer] in the State of Oklahoma, Tulsa County, Wagoner County, and the City of Tulsa."

A hearing is being held to decide on the expungement.

Stay tuned for updates.

