Tulsa County district attorney's daughter found not guilty of stabbing father

Posted at 11:08 AM, Jan 27, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A judge found Jennifer Kunzweiler not guilty Thursday in the stabbing of her father Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.

The judge ruled Jennifer Kunzweiler not guilty by reason of mental illness. However, she will remain in state custody for at least the next month.

She'll be transferred from the county jail to a mental health facility for treatment until a hearing next month to determine if she is a danger to the public or herself.

Her father, who suffered minor injuries, has spent the months since the stabbing calling for mental healthcare reforms in the state. At a luncheon on Jan. 17, Steve Kunzweiler called his daughter one of "the most compassionate and well-intentioned persons we know."

