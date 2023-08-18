Tulsa curbside greenwaste collection to finish week of Aug. 21

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa will conclude the curbside greenwaste collection the week of August 21.

Starting July 14 City contractors went around Tulsa to collect storm debris and greenwaste from people's homes and businesses. The City calculated nearly 700,000 cubic yards of greenwaste has been collected. This is about double the amount they get in one year according to the City.

Following the end of zone pickup crews will take a final sweep through the city to clear any leftover debris.

The City is giving residents the final chance to bring greenwaste to the curbside to be picked up during the final sweep. If greenwaste is brought past the final sweep it may not be picked up.



Previous story>>> Options for Tulsans still waiting for greenwaste pickup

The City released these tips for those who believe they have been missed:



Check to make sure greenwaste is not placed in the street, in driveways, around mailboxes, next to buildings, against poles or fences, or has been placed on the tops of utility boxes, gas meters, or fire hydrants.

Ensure grapple trucks are able to reach your greenwaste from the street by placing greenwaste at the curb rather than deep in the yard.

Ensure vehicles are not blocking greenwaste.

Ensure greenwaste is not bagged, as only yard waste should be bagged.

Ensure only trees and limbs are included in greenwaste piles.

Residents who have followed these steps but still have not received a pickup can call 311 or email tulsa311@cityoftulsa.org to report the missed pickup.



