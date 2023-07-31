Options for Tulsans still waiting for greenwaste pickup

TULSA, Okla. — Steven Taylor brought what he said was the first of five pickup loads of tree waste from his block in midtown Tulsa to the city green waste drop-off site at East 89th Street and Latimer Road.

"I cut up what I could of the big fat chunks but this is what's left over, like the brush, the twigs, you know," Taylor said.

City of Tulsa said it's only picking up green waste under the right conditions and needs residents to have them at their curbside starting at particular dates for each area.

One neighborhood getting tree removal trucks beginning Tuesday is near Manion Park. Neighbors told 2 News off camera the wait has caused a lot of eyesores to linger in front of their homes.

If you want to dump your green waste at the city's site you can do it for free as long as you show an ID and a utility bill showing you live in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Jenks or Bixby.

For those who can't wait to have it picked up there are tree removal companies like Rickert Tree Services & Landscaping.

"This load of brush and wood we just brought here was from a tree that was going to fall on a house," owner Todd Rickert said next to one of his company's tree removal trucks at the drop-off site.

For property owners who just want their eyesores gone, it might be a while.

"We're at least answering our phone calls and creating a waiting list of clients," Rickert said. "Once we get done with the urgent work let's call it, we get back to the regular work."

Taylor said he's thankful he and his neighbors have worked together ever since the June 18 storm.

"You gotta do it, help people haul loads or cut trees or get the little chainsaw out," he said.

