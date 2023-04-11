Tulsa creamery urges people to donate organs

TULSA, Okla. — April is National Donate Life Month, which aims to help raise awareness and encourage Americans to register as organ donors.

Jason Decker understands first-hand the importance of organ donation.

"The things that happened to Morgan just don't happen," Deck said. "And he's incredibly lucky and we're incredibly lucky as a family."

Decker's son, Morgan, received a heart transplant three years ago. In 2019, Morgan was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy of the right ventricle and needed a new heart at 14.

"So then, in January, his heart function was really poor. So, we had to go in and get a pre-transplant evaluation," Decker said.

Many different variables play into the timing of a transplant, including the patient's condition.

"Morgan was on the transplant list for two days," Decker said. "Which is unheard of. It's just unheard of."

"I didn't expect it to be so sudden," Morgan said. "I mean, I expected maybe when I'm 25 or 30 I might have to, but originally it was shocking, but at the same time, it was exciting."

Like his father, Morgan considers himself fortunate.

"I accepted how it was. I was pretty lucky when it comes to it," Morgan said. ""I was put on the transplant list and within a month I had it done."

For an organ donation to be made, tragedy has to hit another family.

That pain is not lost on Decker.

"I think about it a lot," Decker said. "Because I think about the moment the person who died for Morgan's heart. The family, what they had to go through to make that decision. It's hard."

Decker owns Rose Rock Microcreamery.

The shop is hosting a fundraiser and organ donor awareness campaign for National Donate Life Month in April.

"And the last week of April is the pediatric organ donation week," Decker said. "So, what we're doing is anybody who is an organ donor and has a checkmark on their driver's license gets a discount when they buy something."

Decker said those who have undergone a transplant could not consume grapefruit, so he worked with doctors, pharmacologists and a flavor maker to develop a grapefruit sherbet that uses grapefruit oil, which does not impact the medication's effectiveness.

In addition, Rose Rock is also asking for donations.

"In the month of April, we're asking people if they would like to make a donation of $1," Decker said. "We write a check. But we don't take anything."

The money supports "Enduring Hearts," where Decker is a board member.

It is a non-profit organization that funds research and helps children who have undergone heart transplants. Learn more about Enduring Hearts here: https://enduringhearts.org/

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.

