Tulsa County Sheriff's Office serves search warrant at home of dead man

Posted at 1:57 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 14:57:39-04

TURLEY, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office served a second search warrant at the home of Jack Grimes.

Grimes disappeared in October 2021 with Dwayne Selby, Selby's mother Glenda Parton also disappeared.

Officials issued a Silver Alert and found the car the men were seen in at Mohawk Park, but they were not. Human remains found along the tree line near East 56th Street North and North Lewis Avenue in November were later identified as Grimes.

2 News Oklahoma will update as we learn more.

