Tulsa County Sheriff's Office cuts ribbon for new HQ

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office officially opened its new headquarters Thursday morning in north Tulsa, two miles east of Interstate-75.

The new campus is located on East 66th Street North near the Tulsa Police Department Training center.

Just a couple days after Tulsa County leaders called for a new county courthouse, the same officials celebrated the county’s new sheriff’s office headquarters with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

"Money was spent for functional necessities only,” Sheriff Vic Regalado said of the federal funding used for the project.

The construction of the yet-to-be named north Tulsa campus took $1.5 million from CARES Act money and $10.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The finishing of the campus is an accomplishment Sheriff Regalado said he’s worked toward since he entered office in 2016, though he admitted any relocation would have been a massive improvement to downtown Tulsa’s dilapidated Dave Faulkner Building.

“It’s probably going to need to be condemned," Regalado said. "It really was in poor shape. But the spot is in the heart of downtown and I see a lot of room for growth downtown.”

The operations building, one of four buildings in all, is also new. It has at least four times the storage the Faulkner Building has with room to expand in the future.

County commissioner Stan Sallee said relocating to District One - his own district - made the most sense despite being farther from downtown Tulsa.

"This is the largest land mass in Tulsa County is District One, (and there's) more population in the unincorporated areas,” Sallee said.

“We had the asset here, and why not utilize it with the facilities behind us, and the firing ranges? And it just is a great fit for the region.”

Sheriff Regalado also pointed out that despite inflation and construction prices, the four main buildings actually finished under budget.

The Sheriff’s Office mentioned the only divisions that won’t be housed at the new headquarters by the end of the year are those working at the jail, courthouse, and the public service unit.

